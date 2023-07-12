PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several organizations are considering a plan to bring back paid parking in Downtown Panama City and St. Andrews.

Panama City officials are trying to alleviate a parking issue in both places.

“The biggest problem that we have with parking now is some of the prime spots are taken by people that leave their vehicles too long, we need more turnover in the parking places,” Downtown Improvement Board Chair Catherine Shores said.

Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said input from business owners will drive this process.

“It’s going to be something that’s sensitive to the consumer because we want people to come Downtown and we want people to come to St Andrews,” Street said.

The Panama City Downtown Development Board and local business owners are working alongside the city to make sure this plan is efficient.

“There was a presentation given to the DIB, we had the same thing with the waterfront partnership, and we’ll continue to moving forward and keeping dialog all the way through,” Street said.

One St. Andrews business owner said, given the city’s rapid growth, he’s interested in the idea.

“We’re going to need other income revenues and we need a way to regulate the parking, we need turnover as retail businesses and as restaurants, we want people to come and want people to stay in our communities but we also need a mechanism to allow more people to flow in and out of our communities for the health of the restaurants and retail stores,” Sunjammers owner Brad Stephens said.

The city and the vendor will share the parking fees. The city’s profits will be reinvested in parking needs. Some are concerned about the impact on locals who visit these areas. The city may consider a two-hour free parking option before charging.

“Being able to get in and out quickly for restaurants and lunches and things like that is still something we want to make really convenient and not something that’s going to hit your wallet,” Street said.

City officials are finalizing the details with a vendor before taking it to the city commission. The last time downtown had parking meters was in the late 1970s.