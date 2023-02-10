PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over 200 people showed off their dance moves at the annual Night to Shine event.

For the fourth year the event was hosted at Hiland Park Baptist Church on Friday evening.

Night to Shine is a foundation by Tim Tebow that gives back to the special needs community.

Each guest of honor was accompanied by a buddy to help them enjoy the evening and there were a lot of fun activities to keep everyone busy.

“It’s a Tim Tebow event, we have several things that they can participate in, everything from a game area to dancing to food,” Executive Pastor Wayne Grothman said. “We have about 250 special needs people here as our guest of honor and it’s just a great time together.”

Each guest and buddy had the opportunity to take a spin in some luxury vehicles while jamming out to some tunes.