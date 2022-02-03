PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking for your dream job, you’re in luck. The 35th Annual Bay County Job Fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College in the Student Union East building.

“This is the largest hiring event in Bay County,” said Becky Samarippa, Communications Manager for Careersource Gulfcoast.

The event is completely free and no pre-registration is necessary.

Samarippa said it is best to do your research on the companies attending beforehand, come with an updated resume, and dress to impress potential employers.

“The pandemic has caused an immense worker shortage so many companies are eager to fill those positions,” Samarippa said.

Brittany Rock, the Marketing at Communications Director at Gulf Coast State College, said the college is working to fill dozens of positions and events like these have the potential give candidates a “leg up” in their interview process.

“It really makes a difference being able to put a face to a name, and meeting a candidate in person,” said Rock.

The Bay Town trolley will also be offering free rides for the event for those without transportation.