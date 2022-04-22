PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pet owners had a chance Friday to get their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies.

Operation Spay Bay partnered up with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County for a drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic.

It was held at the Bay County Fairgrounds off Sherman Avenue from 3 to 6 p.m.

“There are always some cases of rabies each year, they do get less and less because people are vaccinating,” noted Maxine Cornette, Operation Spay Bay vet technician. “That’s what’s important, keep vaccinating your babies for rabies and we won’t have a problem.”

Clinic organizers highlighted proper pet safety as rabies vaccinations are the law here in Florida.

“We do want to emphasize folks to make sure that their pets are vaccinated, any pet 4 months or older has to be vaccinated against rabies,” explained Joe Scully with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County.

The clinic offered rabies vaccines and exams for $10 each.