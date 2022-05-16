PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization and city agency are coming together for a special community event.

The Bay Hope Peers, along with the Panama City Quality of Life department, are hosting Recovery by the Bay on Saturday.

It will be a family-friendly community event for National Mental Health Awareness Month.

The event is in support of community members affected by substance abuse and mental health challenges.

Local support networks will have tables set up with various resources for those who are interested.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m. at Daffin Park in Panama City.

