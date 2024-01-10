PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Opportunity Florida is encouraging businesses impacted by this Tuesday’s severe weather to participate in the business damage assessment survey.

The survey was activated by Florida Commerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT).

Survey responses will allow the state to expedite January Severe Weather recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses.

All businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “January Severe Weather” from the dropdown menu.

If you need additional assistance with your business, call the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925.

The hotline will be in operation between 8 am to 6 pm, Eastern time or email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com.