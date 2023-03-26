PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether you’re in the market for a new hound or your just a lover of four-legged friends, Operation Spay Bay was the place to be Saturday afternoon.

With up to 100 animals neutered performed at their facility every day, the non-profit is hoping to expand so they can make more of a difference.

Founding Board Member Terry Cotter said the organization held this weekend’s event to raise money for the new facility.

“We initially opened up as a spay-neuter clinic, a high volume, low-cost spay and neuter clinic,” Cotter said. “And as the years have gone by, we have realized that people need not only spay and neuter for their pets, but they need affordable vet services. So over the years, we’ve added more and more things on, and we’re pretty much a full-functioning veterinary service now.”

Operation Spay Bay hit its target of $10,000 Saturday. In order to build their new facility, however, they need about $3 million dollars.

You can click the following link here for information on how you can help.