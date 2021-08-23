Operation Spay Bay collecting donations for Tennessee flooding victims

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Operation Spay Bay is ready for the it’s next mission.

The organization is heading to Waverly, Tennessee to help the victims of Saturday’s devastating floods. They plan to leave for Tennessee early morning September 4.

Before they go, Alicia Bays, the Medical Director for Operation Spay Bay said they need your help collecting supplies.

“Cat litter, cat food, dog food, towels, blankets anything you can think of that will help animals and people,” Bays said.

Operation Spay Bay is partnering with Cajun Coast Search and Rescue for their mission; A group they’ve worked with in the past for events like Hurricane Laura.

Bays said they will be accepting donations at their office on 15th Street in Panama City until the end of the day on September 3.

She urges people to bring as much as they can.

“A lot of human shelters don’t think about animals at the same time or stock those items for animals as well,” Bays said.

Unfortunately during natural disasters, animals are oftentimes found in dangerous situations. For instance, Tropical Storm Fred brought a lot of rain to our area, but it also brought Operation Spay Bay a new furry friend.

Fred was found in a bucket during Tropical Storm Fred August 16. He will be up for adoption in two weeks.

“This is Fred,” Bays said. “He was found swimming in a bucket and unfortunately, his mom had already drowned so he survived Fred.”

Fred is one of the lucky ones, not all animals survive these events.

However, the people at Operation Spay Bay say they will be on the lookout for lost animals and plan to bring them home if they can.

Again, Operation Spay Bay will be accepting donations until the end of the day September 3. You can bring them to their office located at 3520 E.15th St.