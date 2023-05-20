PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood community garden is officially open.

The garden is part of “Grand Rising” a nonprofit started by Bay High School teacher Nancy Williams.

Williams started the project to use her love for gardening to help the Panama City community.

The lot is home to 20 new planters, each of which are available to adopt for an annual $10 fee.

“We have opened it up now for membership,” Williams said. “And people are coming around visiting, chatting. We have master gardeners here. We have the Florida extension office here helping with any gardening questions. We’ll have classes here on Thursday. Evenings at 6:00. Those will be scheduled soon.And also on Saturday mornings at various times.”

Click here for more information on “Grand Rising” and how you can get involved.