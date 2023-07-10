PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local food truck that started right here in Panama city is celebrating its one year of being in business.

Rise and Swine is a breakfast-style food truck that specializes in pork products making dishes like pork belly tacos, nachos, chicken, and waffles and for the special tonight barbecue pork belly lollipops.

Chris used to work at Olive Garden, but after years of working in the corporate world, he knew he wanted to make a change.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s been amazing just to meet so many different people and, you know, do something that I’m really passionate about and, you know, be able to put some creativity behind my work,” said Rise and Swine owner Chris Falgout.

The Salty Oak Brewery Company, which began in 2019 wanted to help out Chris and promote his business in celebration of his one year anniversary.

“Rise and Swine have been a great food truck. They have, you know, made the made it out to support us. And, you know, it’s a beneficial support. They bring people. We bring people. And they’re just a great truck. And we’re very proud of them. They made it all made it a whole year, which is not easy to do around here,” said Salty Oak Brewing Company Owner Erin Dingler.

Customers are claiming Rise and Swine may be the best food truck in Bay County.

“Man, it is a classic man. Obviously, the support base has the name, but man, they basically are defining that breakfast is not just for the morning man. If you want to come out and get some bacon and eggs on your burger at 12 at night, 11 p.m., whatever you want to do, they’re going to get you situated, man. Rise and Swine is the best up-and-coming food truck, I can say in the Bay County area right now,” said Salty Oak Brewing Company Bartender Anthony Westbrook.

Chris says the year flew by because he was having so much fun operating the truck, and he’s very much looking forward to the future of Rise and Swine.

“I just want to feed some people. I want to, you know, see some of my favorite people out here and just have a good time and just enjoy the process, enjoy the year and the struggle and the work and the love and the support that I’ve gotten from the community and, you know, see some smiling faces out here,” said Falgout.

To reach out to Chris Falgout you can reach him via text at (850) 624 -8268 or email him at Chris@riseandswineft.com