10:30 a.m. Update: Panama City police have confirmed that they have captured the suspect in a shooting. We will have a live update on this situation on News 13 at Midday at 11 a.m.

A previous version of this story is below.

According to Panama City Police, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Relax Inn on Harrison Ave. and 9th St.

Harrison Avenue was closed to traffic earlier but has since reopened. However, police are asking people to avoid the area if they can.

At 10:15 a.m. police released photos of the suspect and said he was seen on video surveillance running from the area. He was last seen near 9th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” police said. They asked that anyone who sees him call 911.