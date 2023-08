PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

The incident took place at the Macedonia apartment complex off of 17th street.

Police say one person was injured and after someone shot into the apartment building.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.