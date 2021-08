PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Beach Drive in Panama City.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday on Beach Drive, near Fairy Avenue.

According to Panama City Police officers, a person driving a motorcycle was heading westbound on Beach Drive, while a person driving a BMW was driving eastbound.

Officers said the two collided after one of the drivers failed to yield the right of way.

They aren’t releasing any names at this time.