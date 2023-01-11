PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement is currently on scene of a deadly shooting in Panama City.

According to Panama City Police, authorities responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to the Gold Nugget in Panama City of shots fired.

The night club is located in the 3000 block of Highway 98 near Drummond Avenue.

Officers said one person was dead upon arrival. They said there is no threat to the community at this this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.