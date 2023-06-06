PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead after a traffic crash in an Oakland Terrace neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a report of an SUV driving into a home on Mack Lewis Drive.

According to Panama City Police Department officials, they believe a man driving the SUV suffered some sort of medical episode.

The driver died at the scene.

None of the family members living in the home were hurt.

Witness Brenda Gardiner said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I seen a van come through the grass here,” Gardiner said. “And I said where’s the car going? And next thing I know then it’s in there, I heard the bricks hit, I had seen him when he hit the door and took everything down with him. Brick hit the floor, and I don’t know where he’s at, don’t care. I just know he hit that knowing like it was nothing there. I said what was going on. What’s wrong with these people driving?”

The crash is still under investigation.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine if the crash killed the driver or if his death was related to a medical condition.