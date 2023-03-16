PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials have come up with an unorthodox plan to reopen the tennis courts at Oakland Terrace as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, the commission voted to purchase six temporary tennis courts for Oakland Terrace Park.

These courts cost about $150,000 and have a life span of 10 years.

The temporary courts will be in place until the city completes the construction of the permanent courts, which are FEMA-funded.

Panama City City Commissioner Josh Street said many community members have a vested interest in seeing these courts reopened.

“Those are very highly utilized courts with both senior citizens and retirees using them for tennis, pickleball and heavily used all during the week,” Street said. “Once the project is actually completed and rebuilt, we’ll be able to take these temporary courts to a different location and utilize them elsewhere in the city.”

Places like Rosenwald High School, where the city is working on shared-use agreements to install the temporary courts on school grounds.

The temporary courts should be up and running at Oakland Terrace in the next four to six weeks.