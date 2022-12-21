PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If your weekend plans include hopping on an airliner, you may want to pay close attention to the weather.

The arctic blast will force delayed and canceled flights over most of the country, but that shouldn’t be the case locally, where airport officials said they’re equipped to deal with cold weather challenges.

During one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Northwest Florida Beaches International officials are preparing in every way they can to deal with freezing temperatures.

“We know that there’s going to be impacts around the country as a result of this weather as it moves across the United States,” NWFL Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McCllelan said. “So what they’re going to be I can’t predict, but I can tell you that is something that we watch here at the airport.”

You wouldn’t think they’d have winter equipment at an airport where the temperature rarely gets below freezing.

But in this case, you’d be wrong.



“We do things every day here at the airport in terms of de-icing, depending on the weather,” McClellan said. “There are certain meteorological conditions that require de-icing. We do that, the airlines are prepared and the airport is prepared to deal with making sure that it’s safe for the airplanes to come and go and keep our passengers safe as well.”

McClellan said the airport is equipped to deal with those freezing temperatures, but if you plan to catch a flight this weekend, make sure you are prepared in case of delayed or canceled flights.

He said the best thing you can do to make your trip easier, is to plan ahead and make sure to check your flight status before you leave the house.

“I always say pack your patience,” McClellan said. “It’s even more important knowing that there’s going to be the impacts of weather and the airplanes may be delayed, other passengers are going to be frustrated so, you know, everybody here wants and at every airport wants to make it so that you have a smooth experience.”

Click here to check your flight status.