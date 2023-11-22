PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – While many workplaces may be empty over the holiday weekend, airports are expecting an avalanche of passengers.

According to American Airlines, an estimated 29.9 million people will fly on U.S. airlines from November 17th through the 27th, up 9% from last year and the highest total on record.

At Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, passenger influx has remained light.

Parking is another issue. Wednesday saw every lot full, forcing visitors to park at nearby overflow lots and take a shuttle to the main terminal.

Executive Director Parker McClellan recommends that passengers refrain from getting to their gates too early. If delays do come about, he asks that everyone stays patient.

“What we want to do is have everybody pack your patience so that when you’re in line, when you get to the airport if you’ve packed your patience and you’ve got it in your carry-on, don’t put it in your checked bag, put it you carry on so that it’s with you because it makes your experience better and everybody else traveling with you also,” McClellan said.