PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Groceries can be quite expensive nowadays, especially vegetables. One church wants to give people an opportunity to cut those costs and start a new hobby.

The North Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church of Panama City is doing a plant giveaway.

The senior pastor and his team got 1,200 plants ready to give each person eight plants apiece.

Vegetable plants such as cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, and many more were available for picking.

The pastor hopes people will feel inspired by the event and create a garden at home.

“We are also teaching them how to plant them, and how to protect the garden so they can have in their short future a way to feed their families with healthy and inexpensive food. Also, the planting is also to have a garden is a great tool for mental health,” said North Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church pastor Omar Montilla.

The plants he picked out for the giveaway grow well during the winter season.

This is the third plant giveaway and Pastor Montilla says he plans on doing many more in the future.

Montilla says he wants to educate more people about plants and is planning on offering a program for gardening classes in the near future.