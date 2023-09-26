PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of North Bay Haven students made a generous donation to the Red Cross to help Maui wildfire victims.

The Medical Reserve Corps is made up of students who are interested in learning about the medical field. They want Maui wildfire victims to get the relief Bay County was fortunate to receive after Hurricane Michael hit nearly 5 years ago.

“We saw the news and understood that there was a need that these people had,” said North Bay Haven Senior Meredith Butcher. “We understood the struggle that we had during Hurricane Michael, and we wanted to put ourselves in their shoes and find a way to help them specifically.”

The MRC raised over $4,000 to donate to the Red Cross. They did this by holding a Hawaiian day at school, and everyone wearing Hawaiian shirts made donations. Butcher said the support was overwhelming.

“It made us so happy. It was so heartwarming to watch other students get involved and really step up their game and get into other communities because our school is very volunteer-based.”

Maui authorities started lifting entry restrictions to the burn zone Tuesday, and many residents will return to piles of ash and debris they once called home. The Red Cross is working with wildfire victims to start building their lives back up again.

“We help them financially. We help them with referrals. We help them with whatever they need– child care, tires on their car, if you lost your clothes, if you lost something in that disaster,” said Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Anthony Cornett. “It’s so moving that the kids took over and did this and made this happen.”

