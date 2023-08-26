PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Just before 6 A.M. Saturday morning, residents began filing into the Bay County Fairground to secure their spot in line for free gas.



The Bay County non-profit a hand-up partnered with the Fuel Mule and the Calvery Church.

Together the organizations gave out $10,000 of gas to 200 families.

“We are called to the community on strengthening our communities one family at a time,” CEO and Founder of A Hand Up Jeanette Best said. “And so this is just another part of that. Any way that you can just ease a little bit of the burden would help the families.”

While residents waited for pumps to open they enjoyed food.

“We had hotdogs and hamburgers first thing this morning,” Calvary Church Campus Paster Kyle Shoots said. “So, you know, being able to talk to people, it’s a hundred degrees outside. You know, people are living in homes with no A.C. right now. People don’t have money for gas.”

Foster mom Deborah Brannon said she may otherwise have gone without.

” I take children around everywhere, and I put the last $20 in it three days ago,” Brannon said. “So every little bit helps. So I needed it.”

Jesse Leverett ran out of gas while in line.

“Yeah it don’t go all the way on E,” Leverett said. “It give out before it gets to E.”

But volunteers stepped in to help him make it the rest of the way.

“I think sometimes we get so focused on every day that we don’t realize that there’s a level of struggle going on in our town,” Shoots said. “And I think kind of being first having a firsthand experience and getting to see some of this up close, I really wanted to just put my hands on something so that I can make a difference.”