PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Once folks get to where they’re going they oftentimes stop to visit with old friends.

And a lot of times they meet up at a local bar.

No Name Lounge in Panama City welcomes the tradition.

The Thanksgiving Eve gathering brings together old friends and good memories.

The festivities kicked off Friday evening at 5 P.M. with live music and a food truck.

The party continued until 1 A.M.

Kris Cox bought the local lounge 6 years ago. She says she loves seeing folks come back year after year feeling at home and comfortable with their friends.

“I think when we bought the bar, I mean, no name was just such an institution, I think, in itself, and just wanted to continue the tradition of people coming home for Thanksgiving,” Cox said. “It’s kind of just a tradition of them enjoying it and seeing their friends and their family and knowing that they can just kind of come to No Name. It’s kind of like just coming home for the holidays.”

Just a reminder that free rides are available through Whites Wrecker Service and AAA. They will get you and your car home safely for free all weekend long.