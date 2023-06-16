PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether you’re two-legged or four-legged, News 13 and Bay County Animal Control had something for everybody on Friday morning as they organized an Adopt-a-Thon to give forever homes to some very lucky animals.

On June 16th, News 13’s parent company Nexstar celebrated its Founder’s Day of Caring. Each of Nexstar’s 200 stations nationwide use the day as an opportunity to collaborate with a local organization and give its time to serve a good cause.

“It makes us feel like we’re contributing to our community and also getting to meet some of our viewers and allowing these dogs and cats and puppies to find a forever home,” said News 13 Founder’s Day Chair Hillary McAlinden.

Within the Adopt-a-Thon’s first 45 minutes,12 animals were adopted, and the day concluded with 26 furry friends getting new families.

If you are interested in adopting and would like to see the available animals, visit the Bay County Animal Controls website.