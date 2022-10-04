PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were in the Panhandle during Hurricane Michael, think back to the time after the storm and the items you needed to survive.

With that in mind, News 13 is teaming up with two local businesses to gather the necessities for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Fowhand Furniture and Florida Neuro Pain and Spine Center are gathering necessities such as non-perishable foods, hygiene products, baby supplies, and cleaning supplies.

The goal is to fill one of Fowhand Furniture’s big delivery trucks, between now and next Friday.

The drive is the brainchild of father and son business owners, James and Wes johnson, who felt the need to give back after the help they received during Hurricane Michael.

“My son called me and he said dad let’s do a collection point, we need to do that and I said absolutely we do because we had so much given to us and we’re sitting pretty right now we’ve got all our lights on, we’ve got you to know wonderful weather, we’ve got internet, we’ve got commerce so hell yeah we’re gonna give back,” James Johnson said.

News 13 is proud to partner with these two businesses on this drive.

If you’d like to donate to the drive and show Southwest Florida what being Panhandle strong is about, you can drop off goods at Fowhand Furniture, Florida Neuro Pain and Spine Center and WMBB TV during regular business hours.