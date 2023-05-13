PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Roux Doux Music Experience was back in Panama City for the second year.

Attendees enjoyed a modern New Orleans-styled festival with live music, food, and drinks.

Doors opened at noon and the live music went on through the evening, wrapping up with headliner Anders Osborne.

Event organizer Mike Frimet is from Louisiana and has connections to the New Orleans lifestyle and said it has always been a dream of his to bring an event like this to Panama City.

“Growing up going to the jazz festival, I wanted to kind of make a little mini jazz festival, if you will, over here in my neck of the woods, and then, of course, the food is second to none out of all the festivals I’ve been here in the 30-some-odd years I’ve lived in Bay County, this is by far the best, these vendors knocked it out of the park last year, it’s just a great experience and I think that we just have a unique little niche event,” Frimet said.

Event sales will be donated to the St. Joe Community Foundation and the Bay Arts Alliance.