PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For years the redevelopment of Panama City’s downtown has been headed by the Downtown Improvement Board (D.I.B.) which is part of the Community Redevelopment Agency(C.R.A.).

On Wednesday however, the Director of Economic Development, Grey Dodge suggested the group tasked with improving downtown Panama City move out from under the C.R.A. and become its own agency.

“There’s a state Main Street director about 75 affiliated Main Streets across Florida,” Dodge said. “We have our affiliation right now for downtown down. And what we’ve been talking to the dib about is taking over that affiliation and becoming part of their organization.”

Dodge said a main street organization would allow the city to more efficiently improve downtown by providing resources the improvement board currently lacks.

“It lacks kind of the business connection, the retail connection, and the volunteer board connection that it has in a lot of other cities,” Dodge said. “So I think affiliating separately from the city and with the DIB that’s very involved and very boots on the ground downtown speaks for a lot of these retailers.”

D.I.B. Chair Catherine Shores said the board likes the idea but she isn’t sure it’s necessary.

“We share the same goals,” Shore said. “The D.I.B. already our mission is the same as what Main Street is about.”

Shores said the board will research the organization before they make a final decision.

“We’re willing to learn more about the Main Street organization and see if there are some tools and some things that we could use from Main Street,” Shore said. “See if we could benefit if our organization could benefit by being part of the Main Street organization. So we’re willing to listen and learn and grow.”

C&G Sporting Goods Operating Partner Nate Taylor said he’s not sold on the change.

“I think as a downtown district, what would help the businesses out the most is focusing on the vision at hand and what’s in front of us,” Taylor said.

The Panama City D.I.B. and C.R.A., have a call scheduled for Friday with the Florida Main Street Director.

They hope to have their questions answered at that time.