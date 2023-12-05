PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to expand its public art offerings in Downtown Panama City.

Community leaders unveiled “Growing the Seeds of Change” this afternoon. The mural was designed and painted by artist Jen Honeycutt.

It’s located on the side of the United Way building at the corner of Harrison and 6th Street. This is Honeycutt’s second downtown mural. Her first was the crosswalk by History Class Brewing Company. Bay Arts Alliance helped secure funding the artwork, saying it’s important for everyone to enjoy art.

“Having art on every corner is just a fancy way of saying we want to make art accessible for everybody, regardless of socioeconomic status or anything like that,” Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said. “It’s important for us that kids see art on the walls and people walking down the street. They feel that encouragement and excitement from seeing the color.”

The Downtown Improvement Board contributed $15,000 towards the project.