PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new mural was recently completed at Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City.

Local artist Sara Gramlich-McGowen spent nearly 2 months working on the project. She says volunteers helped her during the early stages of the project.

Gramlich-McGowan was tasked with capturing different periods of the city’s history. She did this by illustrating a ship’s helm. As you walk around the helm, each section displays a different part of the city’s history in chronological order.

“If somebody’s walking on this mural, it could spark their interest to learn about St. Andrew’s and want to research maybe. Oh, what is Wharf or what are the Native Americans doing here? Why was the train coming down here? Just little bits and pieces to kind of spark their interest,” said Gramlich-McGowan.

The official unveiling of the mural will be July 15th at 10 a.m. at Oaks by the Bay Park.