PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city commissioners have brought the hammer down on pop-up car salesmen.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, they approved a new ordinance preventing traveling car lots from setting up within city limits.

Commissioner Josh Street said Panama City residents claim they’ve been sold junk cars by these kinds of operations.

This ordinance explicitly prohibits the sale of vehicles at non-permanent locations.

It does however allow established brick-and-mortar businesses in city limits to set up in parking lots for sales events.

“I think this is a common sense piece of legislation that ultimately does protect our local consumers and ultimately keeps more dollars local in our county,” Street said.

The ordinance will not impact private citizens who want to sell their vehicles to someone.

The new law took effect immediately.