BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Downtown Panama City is welcoming back a popular cultural celebration.

The Cultura International Festival will take place May 17-19. It’s a three-day festival that will celebrate multiple cultures coming together.

This is similar to the Festival of Nations the city once hosted in downtown.

“There’s plenty of ways to get involved,” said Dr. Kesia Blenn with the Panama City Quality of Life. “We’re looking for vendors, food vendors, and craft vendors that represent specific nationalities, and we’re looking for performing artists, both local and main artists.”

It’ll feature over 25 food trucks with international foods, a 5K color run through downtown, and more!