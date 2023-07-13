PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — The local business community turned out Thursday for the official groundbreaking of SweetBay’s latest phase.

Developers announced they’d be constructing cottage homes back in May and some of the advanced buyers said they are looking forward to the smaller homes with less upkeep.

The master plan will include 3,200 single-family homes and apartment units, a retail town center, and a marina.

Harrison Doyle Homes Coastal Division Director of Construction Chad Oosterveen said they will fill a niche for first-time buyers and retirees.

“It really gives an opportunity for people to become part of a community. As a first-time home buyer, this is your first home. You can step up. Move into, you know, a larger home as you and your family grow,” Oosterveen. “Looking to downsize kids going off to college, empty nesters, this is a great opportunity to downsize from something, but still be a part of a community here in SweetBay.”

There are four different floor plans for the cottages, ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. The prices range between $300,000 to $450,000.

Local Clarence Springer said he pre-bought two of the cottages.

“I’ve been waiting for Panama City to offer something like this. So, I purchased two of these cottages and I’m going to live in one and maybe I will rent the other I’m not sure yet, but I’m excited about getting over here, and I’ve already sold my home on Beach Drive, so I’m ready to go, ” said Springer.

Oosterveen said the small cottages will also take less of the owner’s time as lawn care and outside maintenance are covered under the homeowners association fees.

“So part of the cottages is the HOA will provide all the irrigation and all the landscaping and landscaping maintenance here. So that is an advantage for a first-time home buyer. You will not have to know, do you own landscaping? Water your grass? The area will provide all that for these homes,” Oosterveen explained.

There are 95 cottages planned for this phase and eight were pre-sold. Construction started on the first one Thursday and should be done by the end of October. All 95 should be done within the next two years.

For more information about the SweetBay community and the cottages, you can click here.