PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Panama City Police Department promoted an officer to Captain on Thursday. Lieutenant Chris Taylor was promoted in a special awards ceremony.

Taylor has been with Panama City Police Department for 17 years.

He will replace Cpt. Chris Edmundson who served in the role for 23 years. Edmundson is retiring.

As Captain, Taylor will oversee the Community Policing Department and the Telecommunications Dispatch.

Taylor already has a clear mission of what he wants to achieve serving in the role.

“Seeing where we can take the agency forward with the oncoming technology and all the challenges that face law-enforcement and moving it to a place of betterment not just for us, but for the entire community,” Taylor said.

There were awards given out as well. Corporal Bland and Officer Furukawa were honored with an Exceptional Service Award.