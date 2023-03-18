PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re in the mood for some sweet treats there’s a new spot to try.

A new bakery called Cottage in the Woods opened its doors in downtown Panama City Saturday.

The bakery welcomed new customers with one dollar off of everything and free coffee.

This evening the celebration continues with local talent, food, wine, and local vendors.

Cottage in the woods owner Kiesha kelly makes everything from pies and tarts to birthday and wedding cakes.

“I want to give people a place to come and just hang out and chill,” The Cottage in the Woods owner Kiesha Kelly said. “Eat good snacks and display some art for our local artists so that they can get their name out there as well and just make a really cool spot.”

The bakery is located at 618 Magnolia Avenue.