PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Center for the Arts is offering a new exhibit for the Summer.

It debuts Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

It will then be available to the public during normal business hours until Aug. 27.

The Panama City Center for the Arts is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is open until 7 p.m. on Fridays.

This ceramics only exhibit, called “Fired Up,” includes work by nine local artists: Pavel Amromin, Mary Kay Griffith, Jillian Heusohn, Tammy Marinuzzi, Kelly McLendon, Jaweria Rizvi, Cynthia Smith, Nolan Windholtz, and Mandy Yourick.

News 13 was live at the Center for the Arts to talk about the exhibit and an interactive activity on Saturday in the center’s parking lot.