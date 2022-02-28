BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Housing Authority officials are finally moving forward on two affordable housing projects. They will replace two complexes that were destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Construction has already started on the new Park at Massalina on 15th Street and Palo Alto Avenue.

They will be on the site of the old Massalina Apartments. These are expected to be finished by mid-2023.

PCHA also plans to build more affordable units on East 11th street on the site of the old Gardner Dickinson apartments.

They will be called the Fletcher Black apartments. These will be built in two phases.

“Both communities again are affordable with income-based rents,” said Teri Henry, the Executive Director of PCHA. “The public housing units will be blended in with the rest of the mixed-income community.”

Both complexes will have amenities like a clubhouse and pavilion area.

Between The Park at Masalina and The Fletcher Black communities, there will be a total of 284 new affordable housing units coming to Panama City.

In a completely separate program, Bay County also offers a number of assistance programs that would complement these new communities through ReHouse Bay.

Bay County Housing Services Director Tammy Harris said one of their most popular programs is the purchase assistance program.

Harris said this gives eligible residents $50,000 for down payment assistance.

“It is so important to make sure we have affordable housing for them,” Harris said. “Where they are putting even 40 percent or less of their annual income into their home.”

She said since the program started in January they have helped 15 families find affordable homes.

Other programs available through ReHouse Bay include rental assistance and foreclosure prevention assistance.

“They need disposable income so they can go out into the community and buy groceries, gas, and daycare,” Harris said. “I mean, we can go on and on with the other expenses.”

Harris said affordable has a different definition for everyone. She said people should not pay more than 30 percent of their annual income on a home. Harris said they are seeing an average of 40 to 45 percent.