PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A brand new 120-apartment complex is now open in Panama City.

The Park at Massalina is an affordable housing development in the Glenwood community. The original Massalina Memorial Homes complex was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

The new complex offers one, two, and three bedrooms units, a playground, a dog park, and a community garden. The Royal American will manage the complex.

“Bottom line is people are rent overburdened or housing expenses overburdened and so the affordable housing program takes people with middle income and allows them to have a quality new apartment in this case and not have to spend 50-60% of their income for living expenses,” Vice President of Royal American Development Jim Boyd said.

The name Masslieno has some significance. Hawk Masslieno is one of the founders of Panama City, first settling on what is now Tyndall Air Force Base.

“Thanks to hurricane Michael, affordable living places were destroyed, but to have that opportunity to bring it back here to Panama City to give people clean, safe, affordable homes or a nice place to live that is, again, one of the places that we’re also proud of, to be able to impact families as well,” Hawk Masslieno’s great-grandson Lyn Masslieno Jr. said.

Royal American says about 75% percent of the units are already leased out. They expect to be full within the next month.