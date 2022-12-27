PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday morning a fire broke out at a home in Panama City. The fire is just one in a string of fires to take place this place week.

According to neighbors, the residence is home to an elderly man in a wheelchair.

Knowing that the man lived alone, neighbors came to the rescue when they saw flames.

This happened around 9 a.m.

The neighbor entered the smoke enveloped home and pulled the victim out of the fire.

Another neighbor called for help.

“I saw that there was some smoke coming from the front porch, and it looked like it was relatively close and it was kind of big and this didn’t look like what they normally do back there,” resident Brady Shilon said. “And I didn’t think too much about it because I saw somebody back there with it so then I went back to my house’s backyard to walk my dogs, and I saw that the flames were bigger and then I could see that it was a house fire. I saw a car driving by really slowly and it was really obvious what was going on so that’s when I called 911, and that came out really good.”

There have not been any updates yet about the condition of the victim.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.