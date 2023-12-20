PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Career law enforcement officer Mike Jones retired last year and also stepped away from his other job as ‘Salvage Santa’.

Jones passed the Christmas torch to a man named Rich Johnson.

Since 1978, Salvage Santa has been giving out bikes and other toys to Bay County’s kids in need. Last year, the man behind the holiday bike giveaway, Mike Jones, retired.

But that didn’t mean Salvage Santa was going away.

Jones relinquished the title to someone he felt was up to the job.

“I was nervous and after a lot of help from god and my wife it just finally clicked in that it’s the right thing to do,” Salvage Santa Rich Johnson said.

Rich Johnson is the new face of Salvage Santa in 2023.

“This year my involvement was working with rich Johnson, who is an extraordinary person,” Northstar church Pastor Director Keith Gillingham said.

Johnson and his team began a strong push for new and used bike donations in October.

They performed the needed repairs and wrapped up their deliveries on Wednesday afternoon.

NorthStar church and Johnson were able to hand out nearly 300 bikes to the Glenwood community center and the early education and care.

“It’s been such a joy to see the happiness on everybody’s faces and how everybody is so grateful for what the people of Bay County are doing for them,” Gillingham said.

Johnson and Gillingham are already looking to next Christmas and planning to expand.

“We’re going to be passing them out later in the year to men and women who need transportation to get to jobs. We’re going to be working with The Ark and some of the other organizations in town to help them supply their people with bikes so they can get to work,” Gillingham said.

“We’re going to do what we can do every year. And we’ll see what happens. You know, God is in control. And I know he’s going to do wonderful things,” Johnson said.

The Northstar church will be accepting adult bicycles and monetary donations year-round to help those in need of transportation.