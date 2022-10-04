PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. If you are overdue for a breast examination, it might be a good idea to get checked out.

In 2019, 3,183 women died from breast cancer in the state of Florida, according to Florida Health Chart.

Dr. Alison Moody specializes in breast surgical oncology at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. She said early detection usually means a better outcome with less invasive procedures.

Women 40 or older are more likely to get breast cancer and should have regular mammogram screenings. The mammograms will allow the radiologist to see any irregularities.

Dr. Moody said there is now a lot of research that went into de-escalating treatments or breast cancer.

“A lot of patients, fortunately, get breast cancer that is not only curable but completely treatable and they will go on to live long lives where they forget about me,” Dr. Moody said. “Which is what we want, that one of the reasons I love treating breast cancer that when we can get women through their treatment the outcome most of the time are outstanding.”

According to the California Breast and Cervical Treatment Center, 64% of breast exams are detected by self-exams. Breast Cancer symptoms include nipple discharge, changes in the shape of your breast, and lumps in your breast or arm. If you have any of these symptoms immediately seek medical treatment.

