PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s NAACP Youth Council partnered with the Panama City Quality of Life Department to hold their 2nd annual ‘Summer Youth Explosion’ event.

Over 100 people attended the event at Daffin Park Saturday afternoon.

Attendees enjoyed live music, food, outdoor games, face painting, sports activities, and prizes.

Bay County’s NAACP Youth Council President Jordan Harper said the event is part of the organization’s larger goal to give back to and connect with the community.

“Why is it important because we’re getting back out to the community because after Hurricane Michael it’s been devastating and stuff like that,” Harper said. “So for the following years, we’ve been trying to build up and build up our organization so we can get back and give back to the community.”

Visit the Panama City’s NAACP Youth Council website for more information.