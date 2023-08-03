PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAAACP) chapter is helping elementary school students get ready for classes.

The Bay County NAACP organization is holding its annual Back-to-School Blast-Off Saturday, Aug. 5 at Oscar Paterson Academy.

The local chapter adopted the historically black school back in 2010.

Since then, they have provided Patterson students with mentors, tutors, and school supplies.

During Saturday’s blast-off, each student will receive a backpack filled with all the essentials.

“We wanted to make sure that the students of Oscar Patterson would have the tools that they needed to excel and to be able to maximize their full potential,” Bay County’s NAACP President Rufus Wood Jr. said. “They are the rockets, and ever since that time we have been supporting them.”

The Back-to-School Blast-Off begins at noon and will go until 4 pm.

Besides the school supplies, there will be food, inflatable bounce houses, games, and activities.

The free event is open to the public.