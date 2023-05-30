PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City and the Florida Department of Transportation announced several road closures Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Panama City, FDOT officials state that Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, Harrison Avenue will be experiencing intermittent lane closures due to sidewalk construction. These closures will run from 8 am to 2 pm.

Starting on Friday, June 2, 14th Street traffic will be closed at Harrison Avenue from 6 pm to 6 am for drainage work.

Drivers on Harrison Avenue should expect intermittent lane closures throughout the weekend.