Much needed repairs coming to Panama City water and sewer lines

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents will start seeing much needed repairs happening on the city’s water and sewer lines. The project is slated to start early next year.

Tuesday, the city commission also approved contracts with engineers to start redesigning the city’s pipes using funding through the state revolving fund.

This money would go toward fixing water and sewer lines, streets, curbs, gutters, and storm drains damaged by Hurricane Michael.

City Manager Mark McQueen said they identified 30 areas in the city where new infrastructure is crucial.

“This is a big step because we have a significant issue in the city with the water lines and sewer lines that are breaking and have already been broken by uprooted trees,” McQueen said. “This is important for our city. If we want to be the premier city of the panhandle we have to get our infrastructure right.”

McQueen says the city has secured around $113 million in SRF loans.

He said they estimate the total cost of repairs will cost the city over $300 million.