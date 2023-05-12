PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — All “signs” point to Panama City being close to getting a brand-new movie theater back on the east side of the Hathaway Bridge.

The signage for the new Regal theater is now up on the front of the building.

The Regal, which used to be called the Regency, was heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael. Crews had to gut the facility down to the bare walls.

The rebuilding process has been slow, but opening day should be soon.

There’s been a “Now Hiring” sign out front for a few weeks.