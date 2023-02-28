ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city commissioners made a major move Tuesday in the mission to bring new life to the historic St. Andrew School.

They agreed to hand over the lease on the property to Destination Panama City.

At nearly 100 years old, St. Andrew School is an important piece of history for Panama City.

The school has sat vacant since Hurricane Michael extensively damaged it in 2018.

Panama City City Commissioner Josh Street said the city is keen on revitalizing it.

“St. Andrew School is a significant icon,” Street said. “My mom went to school there. There’s so many in our community that grew up knowing that school. It’s right in the middle of historic St Andrews. It’s really important to our community and we’re thankful to have partners like our tourism development partners that have the opportunity to participate and funding the reconstruction and the activity to come in it.”

Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil pledged $500,000 of reserve funds to start construction.

“We will work with our partners at the county level and with the city because the city has the historic preservation grant,” Vigil said. “In order to keep that grant, we’re going to work in cooperation with each other to make sure that we move forward and all the funds through grants are accessible to the project.”

Vigil said she wants to transform the property into a cultural hub for the city.

“The vision for St Andrew School is to be a transformative project for this community,” Vigil said. “It will bring life and energy, a creative cultural maker space, and venues for people to gather. There’s a section for a public-private partnership opportunity.”

Work should be getting started on the $6 million project in the next couple of months.

Bay County owns the property so county commissioners will have to approve the lease change before the plans can move forward.