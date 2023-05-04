PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A motorcyclist was killed at about 4 p.m. Thursday in Panama City, according to Panama City Police Department officials.

Panama City police said the motorcyclist was traveling on State Avenue when a utility vehicle attempted to make a turn in front of him.

The motorcyclist struck the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The intersection of State Avenue and 35th Court will be shut down for about four hours as detectives conduct a traffic homicide investigation.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.