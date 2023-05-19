PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At least one person was hospitalized tonight after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Grove.

It happened just a little before 8:00 Thursday night at the intersection of East 22nd Court and North East Avenue.

Authorities said it appears the motorcyclist was heading south of East Avenue when he hit either a pedestrian or a person on a bicycle.

Paramedics took him to the hospital. He was reportedly unconscious with head injuries.

The other person was a woman. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

State troopers and sheriff’s deputies shut down East Avenue, between 22nd Court and Segrest Drive.