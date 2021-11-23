More than 300 hot meals given away at A.D. Harris Community Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city workers and representatives of Rebuild Bay took time today to make sure some local residents got a hot meal.

They partnered on a food giveaway Tuesday morning at the A.D. Harris Community Center in Glenwood.

Volunteers handed out more than 300 hot meals with turkey, ham and all of the traditional holiday favorites.

This was the city and Rebuild Bay’s first event at A.D. Harris.

Two arrested after violent injury causes child death

Panama City CRA Director Michael Johnson said they hope to do this again to make sure everyone gets fed especially during the holidays.

“Thanksgiving is a time for thankfulness,” Johnson said. “We had a lot of people that experienced Hurricane Michael, Tropical Storm Fred, Hurricane Sally and COVID, and this is just a time for us to give back.”

Diners also received a gift box filled with toiletry items.

Officials with both the city and Rebuild Bay said they took on this project because they felt compelled to fill a significant need in the community.