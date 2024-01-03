PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Seritage SRC Finance, who acquired Sears after it declared bankruptcy in 2018, requested to rezone its Panama City property to the city’s planning board.

Seritage representatives are slated to attend their Monday meeting. They hope to zone the Panama City Mall anchor store from a planned unit development (PUD) to a general commercial (GC-2).

The owner of the Panama City Mall, Atlanta-based company Hendon Properties, requested that the mall, along with anchor stores like Sears, be rezoned to a PUD in 2020. Three years later, nothing has materialized.

Seritage owns what was Sears, the Sears auto store, and the surrounding parking lot.

After Monday’s meeting, the planning board will make a recommendation to the Panama City Commission.