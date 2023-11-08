PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood community has been waiting for over five years for a new MLK Recreation Center.

City officials said they have the funding needed and are putting the project out for bid.

In 2018, the building was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, and in 2022 it was demolished.

City officials are hoping the new $20 million state-of-the-art facility will be under construction by January. The project will be out for bid until December 22.

City officials have had the design plan done for quite some time.

“The Glenwood community was a part of that process and had input both specific meetings for adults and charrette meetings for youth to say what they would like to see in the new MLK center and so we have a state-of-the-art computer lab, we’re going to have a cooking lab, there’ll be a reading room, in the old MLK center there was the Homer Jackson reading room that will come back, a library in addition to the sports facilities,” Panama City City commissioner Janice Lucas said.

The NAACP will hold a meeting on Monday, October 13 at 6 p.m. at Greater Bethel AME Church. City officials will be there to answer your questions about the MLK center.